DUI patrols in Snohomish County this weekend

The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25-25, from 8 p.m.-4 a.m.. Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and the Arlington, Everett and Lynnwood police departments will be doing high-visibility patrols throughout the county.

“In Snohomish County, we are deeply concerned by the increase in impaired drivers on our roadways,” said Target Zero Task Force Manager Stacy McShane. “From 2019 to 2020 we saw an 8% increase of DUI fatalities and a 55% increase in DUI serious injury crashes.”

Patrols will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol, legal marijuana or other illegal drugs. Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic related deaths and serious injuries by 2030. More information can be found at www.SnoCoTargetZero.org and www.targetzero.com