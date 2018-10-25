DUI patrols planned for this weekend in Snohomish County

The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols Saturday Oct. 27, from 7 p.m. through 3 a.m. Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Lynnwood Police Department and Edmonds Police Department will be conducting high visibility patrols throughout the county.

Last year’s Target Zero emphasis patrol in Snohomish County arrested 14 DUIs on Oct. 28, 2017 (the Saturday prior to Halloween). The Traffic Safety Task Force would like to remind Halloween party-goers to plan ahead and arrange for a sober ride before they go out.

Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic related deaths and serious injuries by 2030. More information can be found at www.snocotargetzero.org or www.targetzero.com