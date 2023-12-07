DUI patrols this weekend in Snohomish County

The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols Friday, Dec. 8 from 7 p.m.-3 a.m.

Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, Lynnwood Police Department, Mountlake Terrace Police Department, Lake Stevens Police Department, Marysville Police Department, Arlington Police Department the Mukilteo Police Department will be working extra DUI patrols, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

This event is part of the annual national Night of a Thousand Stars emphasis patrol to kick off the holiday season. Historically, Night of a Thousand Stars has been a nationwide event, the “stars” represented by officer and deputy badges patrolling the streets for impaired drivers.

Friday’s kickoff will include an awards ceremony to honor officers and civilians who have dedicated time and resources to help reach our goal of zero traffic-related deaths and serious injuries by 2030.

Patrols will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol, legal marijuana or other illegal drugs. Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic-related deaths and serious injuries by 2030. More information can be found on the regional website www.SnoCoTargetZero.org and www.targetzero.com.

Patrol updates will be posted on the Snohomish County Target Zero Twitter account @SnoCoTargetZero and The Snohomish County DUI & Target Zero Task Force page on Facebook.