A woman was arrested Saturday night for a DUI-related two-vehicle collision that caused a temporary road closure near 176th Street Southwest and Olympic View Drive, said Lynnwood police.

At 8:30 p.m., a 40-year-old woman was arrested for a suspected DUI after she allegedly struck another vehicle while driving. The driver of the vehicle the suspect struck was transported to a hospital for unreported injuries, police said.

The roads were cleared 10 minutes later.