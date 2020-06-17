DUI suspect in custody after allegedly driving into Lynnwood apartment building

The Lynnwood Police Department is investigating a possible DUI collision after a woman reportedly drove into a Lynnwood apartment complex Tuesday night.

One woman is in custody for allegedly driving under the influence and hitting the side of a building at Heather Ridge Apartment Homes, located in the 20400 block of 68th Avenue West.

Police said the apartment unit that the vehicle struck was vacant at the time of the collision. No one was reported injured.

–Photos courtesy of the Lynnwood Police Department