DUI suspected in vehicle crash at 220th and Hwy 99 that injures two

A 24-year-old Lynnwood man was arrested for DUI early Sunday morning after a two-vehicle collision at 220th Street Southwest and Highway 99 in Edmonds that critically injured two people.

According to Edmonds police, the suspect vehicle was traveling at a high speed and struck the rear of the victim’s vehicle, which was stopped at the time of the collision.

Both occupants of the victim’s vehicle were transported to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

An Edmonds police traffic unit was on the scene Sunday morning and the road was expected to be closed or access limited for several hours.