During chamber lunch, mayor thanks businesses for locating in Lynnwood

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell joined the Lynnwood Chamber Luncheon on Wednesday to encourage the city’s business owners and to answer any questions they had.

Frizzell thanked everyone attending the event for choosing to plant their business roots in Lynnwood, saying each of them contributed to the city’s success.

“As much as we are members of the community, the community makes up who we are as individuals,” she said.

While the city continues to recover from the aftermath of COVID-19, Frizzell praised the business owners who worked hard to survive the pandemic-related economic downturn, not knowing what the outcome would be. She encouraged community members to shop at local businesses as much as possible, even if ordering from Amazon Prime is more convenient.

“Think about small business,” Frizzell said. “They have given everything to bring their business to Lynnwood.”

Frizzell emphasized the importance of the chamber luncheons, saying building connections with other business owners was the smartest way to grow.

“Partnerships are the best way to get through things,” she said. “Surround yourself with the skills you don’t have. You need to find people that you can get great ideas from. Get where you’re comfortable but allow yourself to be changed [by the people around you].”

Frizzell said she seeks counsel from others constantly, and it makes her a better leader.

“I always want to hear from people,” she said. “I can make all the decisions I want, but I’m never the smartest person in the room. I want to know how we can grow better.”

Lynnwood’s Economic Development Director David Kleitsch also spoke, noting that during Frizzell’s recent trip to Washington D.C., people were surprised to hear about the city’s plans for the Community Recovery Center, which will be connected to the city’s jail.

“They were amazed that ‘little old Lynnwood’ is doing something so incredibly innovative,” Kleitsch said. “[When people come in contact with police officers], we want to make sure we’re treating the whole person if we can. Continuing to invest in the community makes the community a great place.”

Frizzell said that while the city’s Big Idea Month is technically over, city staff want residents to know that they don’t want residents’ ideas to stop coming.

“Big Ideas wasn’t really just a month,” she said. “It’s more like a two-year window. We want everyone’s ideas, big or small. I’m not asking you to come to a bunch of meetings, I’m just asking you to be engaged. We want to hear from you.”

–Story and photo by Lauren Reichenbach