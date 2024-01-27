E-WHS student Ainsley Reece serves as page in state House

Ainsley Reece, a student at Edmonds-Woodway High School, served as a page last week in the Washington State House of Representatives, according to a news release. Sponsored by State Rep. Strom Peterson (Edmonds), Reece’s parents are Sarah Reece and Jamie Reece of Edmonds.

Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills and participating in mock committee hearings.