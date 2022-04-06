Eager volunteers turn out to spruce up Lynnwood’s Heritage Park

More than 30 community volunteers joined Lynnwood Parks staff on Wednesday morning for the annual spring cleanup of the city’s showcase Heritage Park.

Volunteers arrived at 9 a.m., and by mid-morning the park was a beehive of activity, ranging from cleaning the glass and woodwork on the classic Interurban streetcar to spreading bark and playground chips in planting beds and play areas.

“We brought in 30 yards of bark and 20 yards of playground chips,” said Lynnwood Parks Superintendent Eric Peterson, adding with a laugh, “And I don’t even want to guess how much Windex we used!”

Heritage Park is more than just a place to play and relax – although it offers plenty of opportunities for these as well. Its mission is to celebrate and interpret the history and heritage of Lynnwood and Alderwood Manor, and tell the story of early life in this area. Permanent exhibits include several historic structures including the Wickers Building, the Superintendent’s Cottage, Humble House and the Water Tower.

But perhaps the most popular attraction is Interurban Car No. 55. Beautifully renovated with original and refabricated parts and accessories, it is one of six interurban electric rail cars that provided commuter service from Alderwood Manor to Seattle and Everett from 1910 to 1939.

“I’m really pleased with the number of volunteers today,” remarked Lynnwood’s Healthy Communities Coordinator Marielle Harrington. “I’ll thank the beautiful weather for bringing them out.”

Learn more about Heritage Park here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel