Early bird tickets on sale for United Way of Snohomish County annual breakfast Sept. 20

Early bird tickets are now on sale for United Way of Snohomish County’s annual community event: CORE Perspectives. The breakfast will take place on Thursday, Sept. 20 from 7 – 9 a.m. at the Orca Ballroom of Tulalip Resort Casino.

“This year’s event will touch on the theme of shifting perspectives,” said Allison Warren-Barbour, president and CEO of United Way of Snohomish County. “As we dive deeper into this new CORE work, it’s important to not only recognize that poverty is a complex social problem but also explore the specific ways that we, both individually and within our communities, can challenge our thinking around solutions.”

Guest speaker is Connie Collingsworth, Chief Business Operations Officer at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, who will speak to how the foundation has been innovative with their philanthropic dollars over the years.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/COREbfast. Early bird pricing is available until Sept. 4; after that prices will increase from $18 to $25 per ticket.