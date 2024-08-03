Earn an A+ in local civics at Lynnwood University

The City of Lynnwood’s Lynnwood University is back again this fall.

Lynnwood University is a free, interactive five-week course that aims to increase awareness about how the local government works, connect city staff with residents and empower residents to better access city programs and services. Along with educational content on Lynnwood departments, programming will also feature activities such as hands-on demonstrations, lectures and tours presented by city staff, councilmembers and Mayor Christine Frizzell.

Classes will meet every Thursday from 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 12 – Oct. 17 at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W.

Registration for the program has just begun, so visit www.lynnwoodwa.gov/lynnwooduniversity to learn more and to register.