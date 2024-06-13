Eastbound I-90 lane, ramps to close Friday night, June 14, between Seattle and Mercer Island

Eastbound Interstate 90 will be reduced to two lanes from 10 p.m. Friday, June 14, until 6 a.m. Saturday, June 15, from Seattle to Mercer Island.

According to a news release from the Washington State Department of Transportation, the two right lanes will close, and people using eastbound I-90 Friday night should plan for delays.

In addition to the lane reduction, the following on- and off-ramps will close:

• 9 p.m. Friday, June 14, until 6 a.m. Saturday, June 15: The on-ramps from northbound and southbound Rainier Avenue South to eastbound I-90.

• 9 p.m. Friday, June 14, until 6 a.m. Saturday, June 15: The off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to West Mercer Way.

Washington State Department of Transportation tunnel maintenance crews will perform scheduled maintenance in the Mount Baker and Mercer Island Lid tunnels during the nighttime lane reduction.

The work includes cleaning and testing fire detection cameras, testing fire hydrants and the emergency phone system and sweeping shoulders.

People traveling over Lake Washington Friday night should also be aware that both directions of State Route 520 will close from 11 p.m. Friday, June 14, until 5 a.m. Monday, June 17, between I-5 and 92nd Avenue Northeast.

Since May 3, a flammable cargo restriction is in place for both directions of I-90 in the Mount Baker and the Mercer Island Lid tunnels. That restriction will remain in effect until further notice.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel map.