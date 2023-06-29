Eastbound SR 520 closed nightly across the lake this weekend; June 30-July 3

Drivers will need to prepare as crews close eastbound State Route 520 nightly across Lake Washington beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, June 30 and continuing through 5 a.m. Monday, July 3.

Closed across Lake Washington

Crews will close eastbound SR 520 and associated ramps between Interstate 5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill:

Friday, June 30 at 9 p.m. to Saturday, July 1 at 9 a.m.

Saturday, July 1 at 9 p.m. to Sunday, July 2 at 9 a.m.

Sunday, July 2 at 9 p.m. to Monday, July 3 at 5 a.m.

Westbound SR 520 and the SR 520 trail will remain open all weekend.

Part of the SR 520 Montlake Project, the closure is necessary to add underlid lighting under the newly forming Montlake lid (PDF 476KB) in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood. The lid across SR 520 is slated to open early next year.

To get the most up-to-date information on construction activities or planned travel restrictions, visit and bookmark the SR 520 Construction Corner map . Drivers also can get real-time traffic information on mobile phones with the WSDOT traffic app and by following the WSDOT traffic Twitter feed.

As part of a separate project, eastbound SR 520 will also close overnight Friday, June 30 between Bellevue and Redmond.

The closure – between 148th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 40th Street – begins at 11 p.m. and continues until 7 a.m. Saturday, July 1. People will be able to detour around the construction without needing to exit the highway.