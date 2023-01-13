Eastbound SR 520 in Seattle closed Friday night through Sunday morning

Crews will close eastbound State Route 520 and all associated on- and off-ramps from Montlake Boulevard East in Seattle to 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill beginning at 11 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13 through 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.

Eastbound SR 520 will remain open between I-5 and Montlake Boulevard. Westbound SR 520 and the SR 520 Trail will remain open.

The closure is necessary to pour concrete for a section of the new eastbound lanes between Montlake and the floating bridge being built just south of the existing lanes. The work is part of the SR 520 Montlake Project.