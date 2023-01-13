Eastbound SR 520 in Seattle closed Friday night through Sunday morning

Crews will close eastbound State Route 520 and all associated on- and off-ramps from Montlake Boulevard East in Seattle to 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill beginning at 11 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13 through 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.
Eastbound SR 520 will remain open between I-5 and Montlake Boulevard. Westbound SR 520 and the SR 520 Trail will remain open.
The closure is necessary to pour concrete for a section of the new eastbound lanes between Montlake and the floating bridge being built just south of the existing lanes. The work is part of the SR 520 Montlake Project.
To get the most up-to-date information on construction activities or planned travel restrictions, visit and bookmark the SR 520 Construction Corner map. Drivers also can get real-time traffic information on mobile phones with the WSDOT traffic app and by following the WSDOT traffic Twitter feed.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.