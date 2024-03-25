Easter week services for local churches

It’s Easter week, and local churches throughout South Snohomish County have planned numerous special services and events to reflect on the holiday and celebrate its importance. Here is a listing of what churches have added to their regular Sunday morning worship schedules this week.
Edmonds
7812-224th St. S.W., Edmonds
– Easter Egg Hunt & Celebration: Sunday, March 31; 10 a.m.
8330-212th St. S.W., Edmonds
– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.
Community Christian Fellowship
615 Glen St., Edmonds
– Good Friday Services: Friday, March 29; 4 and 6 p.m.
20406-76th Ave. W., Edmonds
– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 6 p.m.
8223-220th St. S.W., Edmonds
– Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, March 30; 11 a.m.
23525-84th Ave. W., Edmonds
– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.
Edmonds United Methodist Church
828 Caspers St., Edmonds
– Maundy Thursday Service: Thursday, March 28; 7 p.m.
– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.
– Holy Saturday Service: Saturday, March 30; 7 p.m.
– Easter Sunday Services special schedule: Sunday, March 31; 9 and 11 a.m.
– Easter Egg Hunt: Sunday; March 31; 10:15 a.m.
10220-238th St. S.W., Edmonds
– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 6 p.m.
1212-9th Ave. N., Edmonds
– Maundy Thursday Service: Thursday, March 28; 6:30 p.m.
– Easter Breakfast: Sunday, March 31; 9 a.m.
630-7th Ave. N., Edmonds
– Holy Thursday/Mass of the Lord’s Supper: Thursday, March 28; 7 p.m.
– Tre Ore Service: Friday, March 29; noon
– Good Friday Stations of the Cross: Friday, March 29; 2:30 p.m.
– Passion of the Lord Mass: Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.
– Easter Vigil: Saturday, March 30; 8:30 p.m.
– Easter Egg Hunt: Sunday, March 31; following 10:30 a.m. mass
657 Daley St., Edmonds
– Maundy Thursday Service: Thursday, March 28; 7 p.m.
– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.
– Easter Vigil: Saturday, March 30; 6 p.m.
19523-84th Ave. W., Edmonds
– Maundy Thursday Tenebrae Service: Thursday, March 28; 7 p.m.
– Easter Sunrise Service (at Edmonds Marina Beach): Sunday, March 31; 6:45 a.m.
20406-76th Ave. W., Edmonds
– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 5 p.m.
201-4th Ave. N., Edmonds
– Maundy Thursday Service: Thursday, March 28; 7 p.m.
– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.
21405-82nd Pl. W., Edmonds
– Tenebrae Service: Wednesday, March 27; 6 p.m.
– Maundy Thursday Worship Service and Agape Potluck: Thursday, March 28; 6 p.m.
– Good Friday Services: Friday, March 29; noon and 6 p.m.
– Stations of the Cross: Friday, March 29; noon and 6 p.m.
– Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, March 30; 2 p.m.
– Easter Vigil, Lessons, Renewal of Baptismal Covenant, Eucharist: Saturday, March 30; 7:45 p.m.
St. Hilda St. Patrick Episcopal Church
15224-52nd Ave. W., Edmonds
– Maundy Thursday Service: Thursday, March 28; 6 p.m.
– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.
– The Great Vigil of Easter: Saturday, March 30; 8 p.m.
6511-176th St. S.W., Edmonds
– Holy Thursday Service: Thursday, March 28; 7 p.m.
– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.
– Easter Vigil: Saturday, March 30; 8 p.m.
– Easter Egg Hunt: Sunday, March 31; 10:30 a.m.
22901 Edmonds Way, Edmonds
– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 6 p.m.
Lynnwood
3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Lynnwood
– Good Friday Services: Friday, March 29; 5:30 and 7 p.m.
18820-36th Ave. W., Lynnwood
– Good Friday Service; Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.
– Kids Easter Egg Hunt; Sunday, March 31; 11:30 a.m.
18527-60th Ave. W., Lynnwood
– Experience Good Friday: Friday, March 29; 4-7 p.m.
20610 Cypress Way, Lynnwood
– Upper Room Service: Thursday, March 28; 6 p.m.
– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 6 p.m.
3215 Larch Way, Lynnwood
– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.
– Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, March 30; 1 p.m.
– Easter Sunrise Worship Service: Sunday, March 31; 7:30 a.m.
6915-196th St. S.W., Lynnwood
– Easter Egg Hunt & Breakfast: Sunday, March 31; 9 a.m.
International Bible Christian Fellowship
5823-176th St. S.W., Lynnwood
– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 7:30 p.m.
1415-164th St. S.W., Lynnwood
– Good Friday Service; Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.
– Easter Sunday Services special schedule; Sunday, March 31; 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.
6519-188th St. S.W., Lynnwood
– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 6:30 p.m.
– Easter Sunday Services special schedule: Sunday, March 31; 9 and 11 a.m.
19029 North Road, Lynnwood
– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.
– The Hoppening community event; Saturday, March 30; 9:30 a.m. – noon
19820 Scriber Lake Road, Lynnwood
– Easter Sunday Services special schedule: Sunday, March 31; 9:30 and 11 a.m.
20120-24th Ave. W., Lynnwood
– Easter Breakfast: Sunday, March 31; 8 a.m.
2509 Larch Way, Lynnwood
– Maundy Thursday Service: Thursday, March 28; 7 p.m.
– Good Friday Service: Friday, March.29; 8:30 p.m.
– Egg Hunt: Saturday, March 30; 9:30 a.m.
– Easter Sunrise Service: Sunday, March 31; 7 a.m.
2721-164th St. S.W., Lynnwood
– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.
– Easter Egg Hunt: Sunday, March 31; 9:15 a.m.
5326-176th St. S.W., Lynnwood
– Good Friday Service; Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.
– Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, March 30; 10 a.m.
17319 Larch Way, Lynnwood
– Good Friday Services: Friday, March 29; 6:30 and 8 p.m.
– Community Egg Hunt: Saturday, March 30; 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.
6215-196th St. S.W., Lynnwood
– Maundy Thursday Service: Thursday, March 28; 6:30 p.m.
– The Stations of Peter: Thursday, March 28; noon and 8 p.m.
– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 6:30 p.m.
– Easter Vigil: Saturday, March 30; 6:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace / Brier
23406-56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace
– Maundy Thursday Foot Washing, Supper Service:; Thursday, March 28; 6 p.m.
– Good Friday Prayer Vigil: Friday, March 29; 3-7 p.m.
22730 Brier Road, Brier
– Easter Sunday Services special schedule: Sunday, March 31; 9 and 11 a.m.
23303-56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace
– Easter Sunrise Gathering (Lake Ballinger Park): Sunday, March 31; 7 a.m.
– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 6 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace Christian Church
5304-232nd St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace
– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.
2229-58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace
– Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper (bilingual): Thursday, March 28; 7 p.m.
– Living Stations of the Cross: Friday, March 29; 5 p.m.
– Good Friday Celebration of the Passion of the Lord Service (bilingual): Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.
– Holy Saturday Easter Vigil Service: Saturday, March 30; 9 p.m.
