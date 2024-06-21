‘Eating the rainbow’ event at Lynnwood Library June 22

Verdant Health Commission and the Lynnwood Library are pairing up for a class focused on nutritional advice and summer grilling tips. The Lynnwood Library, located at 19200 44th Ave. W., will be hosting the event from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 22 at the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W.

At Feast For Thought: Eating the Rainbow and Summer Grilling Tips, Registered dietitian Jill Kott will discuss “eating the rainbow” to get a range of valuable plant-based nutrients, summer grilling tips and recipes and easy salad dressings. The event will also include kid-friendly activities.

