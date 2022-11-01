EC Jazz and Salsa Band fundraiser Nov. 5 to support trip to Puerto Rico

The Edmonds College Jazz and Salsa Band will transform the Black Box Theatre into a nightclub on Saturday, Nov. 5, to host a fundraiser to support an upcoming trip to Puerto Rico. The event will feature salsa dancing, music from the band, dance lessons, and an auction. The event will take place from 7-9 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

General admission for the event is $30, $25 for groups of four or more, and $18 for students, seniors, and military members. The price includes non-alcoholic beverages and light snacks.

The students will spend a week in January 2023 immersed in the music and dance of Puerto Rico, adding authenticity of style and groove to the music they play.

“Support from our community makes these trips possible,” said John Sanders, the head of the Edmonds College music department. “This is a great opportunity for our students to experience salsa music at the source.”

Sanders founded the Salsa Band program in 2014 following a four-month sabbatical in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The upcoming journey marks the third immersion trip for the program. Sanders previously took students in the program to Havana, Cuba in 2017 and Puerto Rico in 2020.

Event organizers are accepting cash donations to help fund the trip or items such as art, crafts, bottles of wine, gift certificates, or experiences or services from your business for the auction. For more information on how you can get involved or to purchase tickets, visit www.edmonds.edu/programs/humanities/music/salsa-band-fundraiser.html