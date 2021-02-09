Ecology Department fines Skanska Construction for improper stormwater discharge into Scriber Creek

The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued a $2,000 fine to the construction company building the Sound Transit Lynnwood Link extension for improper discharge of stormwater runoff into Scriber Creek.

The fine to Skanska Construction was among nearly a dozen penalties issued statewide etween September and December of last year, according to a quarterly report from the Ecology Department

The fine was issued after rainwater runoff near the site’s vehicle exits flowed into a roadside ditch, then to a wetland and Scriber Creek on Nov. 16, 2020. According to the report, Skanska failed to employ practices to maintain the exit and intercept muddy stormwater.

Skanska Communications Director Yena Williams said the water runoff was caused by heavy rainfall, and the pumping system initially put in place was unable to handle the water accumulation. The problem has since been resolved, she added.

“Due to these heavy rains, our sump pump system onsite was overwhelmed and wasn’t able to capture all the rainwater, creating overflow and surface runoff,” she said. “In January 2021, once again we experienced heavy rains and the current system was able to properly collect and treat the rainwater as intended.”

–By Cody Sexton