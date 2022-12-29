Economic Alliance of Snohomish County hosting 2023 Legislative Kick-Off Jan. 5

The Economic Alliance of Snohomish County (EASC) will be hosting its 2023 Legislative Kick-Off from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 5 in Everett.

EASC will bring together elected leaders to discuss the upcoming session of the Washington State Legislature.

“By sharing our ideas with legislators, they can better advocate for our businesses and communities here in Snohomish County. Bringing together industry sectors, we can help drive the solutions to our challenges by advocating for policies that stimulate economic vitality and quality of place in Snohomish County,” the EASC said.

Featured panelists include Sen. Marko Liias and Rep. Strom Peterson, 21st District; Sen. John Lovick, 44th District; Rep. Carolyn Eslick, 39th District and Sam Low, 39th District.

A standard ticket costs $35 while an EASC member ticket is $25.

You can register here.