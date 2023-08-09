Economic Alliance of Snohomish County to host Blues, Brats, Brews networking event Sept. 14

The Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) is again hosting a Blues, Brats, Brews (BBB), an annual networking event at Thomas Family Farm in Snohomish, this year from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.

The event features live music from Heather Ward Band, games and prizes. Garry Clark, EASC president and CEO, will emcee the event with proceeds to benefit Snohomish County Girls on the Run.

This is a age 21-plus event with a no-host bar. Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door and includes food and music. You can register here.

Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are available. Click here for a list of available options.