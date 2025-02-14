Economic Alliance Snohomish County hosting 2025 Economic Forecast Coffee Chat  

Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) is hosting a 2025 Economic Forecast coffee chat from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. This virtual event will provide an in-depth analysis of economic trends affecting the north Puget Sound region.

The session will feature insights from Christina Prkic, vice president and regional executive at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, who will discuss the role of the SF Fed and national and regional economic trends and their implications for area businesses. Additionally, James McCafferty and Hart Hodges from Western Washington University’s Center for Economic and Business Research will offer a detailed analysis of local economic conditions, focusing on industry trends, employment outlook and key factors impacting the regional economy.

“This Coffee Chat is an invaluable opportunity for our business community to gain expert insights into the economic landscape of 2025,” said Ray Stephanson, executive director and CEO of EASC. “Understanding these trends is crucial for making informed decisions that will drive growth and prosperity in Snohomish County.”