Economic Alliance Snohomish County hosting 2025 Legislative Kickoff Dec. 10

Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) is hosting its 2025 Legislative Kickoff from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10 at Imagine Children’s Museum, 1502 Wall St., in Everett. The annual event brings together business leaders and elected officials to advocate for policies that support the success of Snohomish County’s economy.

Panelists include:

State Sen. Marko Liias, who represents Washington’s 21st Legislative District that includes the communities of Edmonds, Everett, Lynnwood and Mukilteo. Liias chairs the Senate Transportation Committee and is known for his work on major transportation investment, digital-safety and media-literacy education, environmental policy and equity issues.

State Rep. Carolyn Eslick, who represents the 39th Legislative District. The former mayor of Sultan, her legislative priorities include child care, early learning, mental-health services, and community and economic development.

State Rep. April Berg, who serves Washington’s 44th Legislative District, which includes parts of Snohomish and King counties. Her work focuses on advancing equity, youth and higher-education access, and policies that connect communities with opportunity.

State Rep. Sam Low, who serves Washington’s 39th Legislative District in the House of Representatives. Prior to the legislature, he was a small-business owner, teacher, coach and instructor. He also represents District 5 on the Snohomish County Council.

You can register for the event here. Breakfast will be provided as part of admission.