Economic Alliance Snohomish County hosting virtual coffee chat on global trade June 17

Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) will host a virtual Coffee Chats panel discussion on Global Trade & Exporting from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 17 via Zoom. The event will explore how businesses can navigate today’s evolving trade environment, including global market shifts, regulatory changes and supply chain challenges.

Panelists from key trade resource partners, including the Port of Everett and Washington State Department of Commerce, will explore export financing, market entry strategies and the growing importance of Foreign Trade Zones (FTZs) in reducing tariff exposure and boosting trade efficiency.

“This is a critical time for businesses evaluating their global strategy,” said Ray Stephanson, Economic Alliance president and CEO. “FTZs and export assistance programs are powerful tools for managing risk and unlocking new markets.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. RSVP here to receive the Zoom livestream link. For more information, visit EconomicAllianceSC.org or contact info@EconomicAllianceSC.org.