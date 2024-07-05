Economic Alliance Snohomish County hosting virtual event on tourism marketing July 16

Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) is hosting a virtual Coffee Chats event Tuesday, July 16 focused on tourism marketing.

“Coffee Chats: Visitor Trends and Data-Driven Tourism Marketing” will provide insights and tips to boost tourism in Snohomish County.

The event is moderated by Wendy Poischbeg, the alliance’s interim president and CEO, and will feature local experts in tourism marketing. These include:

– Molly Spector, senior director of client experience with Datafy, who will reveal how businesses can use data to attract potential tourists.

– David Capocci, owner and operator of Paca Pride Guest Ranch, who will discuss the popular trend of eco-tourism and his strategies for reaching new customers using social media.

– Fawn Clark, publisher of Welcome Magazine, who will present current visitor trends and their implications for local businesses.

“Tourism plays a vital role in our local economy,” Poischbeg said. “By understanding visitor demographics and leveraging data, our businesses can attract more tourists and enhance their experiences, ultimately contributing to the growth and prosperity of our community.”

This free, interactive event will take place 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. July 16 via Zoom. RSVP here to receive the Zoom livestream link. For more information, visit EconomicAllianceSC.org or contact info@EconomicAllianceSC.org.