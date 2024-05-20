Economic Alliance Snohomish County hosts 2024 Snohomish County Update May 28

Economic Alliance Snohomish County is proud to announce the Snohomish County Update, set to take place on May 28 at the Boeing Future of Flight Aviation Center.

This annual event brings together community members and local businesses for a discussion on the economic landscape and the innovations shaping our future, according to a news release.

Presented by The Boeing Company and Port of Everett, this event promises insights into the opportunities and challenges facing Snohomish County.

“The Snohomish County Update is a testament to our commitment to fostering economic growth and prosperity,” said Wendy Poischbeg, Interim President and CEO of Economic Alliance Snohomish County. “It’s a platform to engage with key stakeholders and chart a course towards a vibrant future.”

This year, the event will feature a panel discussion with esteemed speakers including Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, Bruno Arnal, General Manager of Pathways at Amazon, and Jason Clark, Vice President and General Manager of the Boeing 777/777X family of airplanes. Together, they will delve into crucial topics such as economic development, environmental sustainability, workforce development, and technological innovation.

“Snohomish County is at a pivotal moment, and collaboration is key to our success,” Somers said. “The Snohomish County Update provides an invaluable opportunity to align our efforts and move our community forward.”

Admission starts at $25 and includes lunch. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Boeing Future of Flight at 8415 Paine Field Boulevard in Mukilteo. To attend, click here to register.