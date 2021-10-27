Economic Alliance Snohomish County launches SnoCODE diversity, equity and inclusion initiative

Economic Alliance Snohomish County on Wednesday said it is launching a new diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative in collaboration with regional partners and major employers.

SnoCODE (Creating Opportunities Diversity Equity) is a partnership between EASC, Leadership Snohomish County, Snohomish County government, and non-profit and for-profit entities. “EASC has brought together a diverse group of partners with a singular mission of creating opportunities for businesses and residents through diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) work,” said Garry Clark, president and CEO, Economic Alliance Snohomish County. “When we embrace true inclusion we embody our core belief that opportunity lives here for all. Essentially, DEI work helps our businesses, communities, and partnerships to thrive.”

Said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers: “We all understand the importance of attracting and retaining top talent. Snohomish County benefits from diversity, and we are committed to helping all of our residents succeed. SnoCODE gives us a collaborative road map to make that possible.”

Through SnoCODE, area CEOs will pledge to continue, or start, DEI work in their industry/organizations starting in the first quarter of 2022. EASC said it is plans to hire a full-time employee to drive this effort and support community education and engagement.

“EASC sees that diversity, equity, and inclusion are integral to the economic success of Snohomish County. Creating SnoCODE is a bold step to ensure these values become a reality in our business community,” said State Rep. April Berg. “I am proud to support this collaborative initiative and excited to witness the positive impact this program will have on our workforce.”

To further promote the initiative and to celebrate DEI work in Snohomish County, a mural and pledge plaque is being developed. Local artists are invited to participate to help create a visual representation of inclusion. There will be opportunities for public engagement and a signing ceremony at its dedication, ideally in the second quarter of 2022. Then, in fall 2022, EASC will host a DEI Forum to enhance regional collaboration, discuss challenges and goals, and to celebrate the DEI work that has taken place.

“We are excited to create this partnership with EASC and the county to continue to create opportunities for impact when it comes to removing barriers and dismantling inequitable systems in our region,” said Kathy Coffey Solberg, executive director of Leadership Snohomish County. “Our commitment to accountability with SnoCODE and working with the EASC servers both our mission and vision completely.”

Since 2016, Leadership Snohomish County has hosted a STEP UP for Racial Equity conference for moving racial equity forward and three cohorts have graduated from the organiation’s Leadership for Racial Equity program.

Anyone interested in learning more about the SnoCODE program should contact EASC Senior Marketing Manager Katie Leone at katiel@economicalliancesc.org.