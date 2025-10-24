Economic Alliance to host webinar on World Cup-related community grant program

Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) is hosting an informational webinar Oct. 30 to assist businesses and organizations in preparing successful applications for the newly launched Activate Snohomish Community Grant Program.

Funded by the Seattle Foundation with support from the Washington State Department of Commerce — and administered by EASC — this grant opportunity aims to support Snohomish County communities and small businesses in preparation for FIFA World Cup 26 Seattle. With $85,000 in grant funding available across two tracks — Community Activation Grants and Small Business Grants — the program will help amplify local readiness and visibility leading up to this global sporting event, EASC said in a news release.

EASC is the designated small business liaison for the Snohomish Local Organizing Committee.

The webinar will run from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30 via Microsoft Teams. The session will review eligibility criteria, application requirements, program goals and the grant timeline. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions about the application process and hear directly from program administrators. Interested parties can follow this link to register for the webinar: https://bit.ly/WebinarActivateSnohomish.

Applications for the grant program are open now and will be accepted through Dec. 1, 2025. Award notifications are expected to begin Jan. 19, 2026.

“FIFA World Cup 26 represents an unparalleled opportunity for Snohomish County,” says Ray Stephanson, president and CEO of Economic Alliance Snohomish County. “The Activate Snohomish Community Grant Program is designed to ensure that local businesses and communities are ready to shine on the world stage, and we’re here to support them every step of the way.”

For more information or to apply, visit https://bit.ly/ActivateSnohomishGrant.