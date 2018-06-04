Editor at large: Taking the bullet train to food and fun in Osaka

It takes about three hours on the Shinkansen, or bullet train, to travel from Tokyo, south to Osaka.

We get to take the Hikari train, which has a top speed of over 160 MPH. It’s the fastest train covered by our rail pass, but not the fastest train that travels between the two cities. The Nozomi can reach Osaka in just over two hours and 20 minutes with speeds of up to 186 MPH. We’re laid-back tourists, so we don’t pay for the upgrade and enjoy the extra 40 minutes of scenery. However, the train is so crowded, we are unable to get seated next to each other. Right in front of each other works for us, though.

As the sun sets, the sky turns pink and the color is reflected off the water in rice paddies that fill areas between green hills in the Japanese countryside. Sunlight streams down from breaks in the clouds. As you approach the stops in the city, houses become apartment buildings. At each stop, people shuffle on and off the train. There aren’t any empty seats on the train for most of the ride.

Osaka is a large city with a unique personality. The Shinsaibashi-suji Arcade, a covered shopping street, stretches as far as we could see, and took us about 30 minutes to reach what we called the end, though shopping did continue beyond that point. The Dotombori Arcade is a bustling pedestrian-only street where large, animated signs advertise various foods-on-a-stick.

Ah yes, the food! That was the real reason we went to Osaka. First, we got kushikatsu, a special kind of fried food-on-a-stick that you eat at a sit-down restaurant. Each table is given a large container of sauce and given strict instructions not to double-dip. At the end of the night, the sauces are combined into a large vat to be used the next day. The idea is that the sauce becomes more seasoned

the more it is used. Everyone politely follows the no-double-dipping rule. The sauce is delicious.

Later during our visit, we also get takoyaki (savory pancake balls stuffed with octopus), candied fruit on a stick and yakiniku (Japanese-style barbecue). For yakiniku, raw meat and vegetables are delivered to your table, which has a grill installed in the center. A waiter brings hot coals and drops in a cooking grate. You cook your food to your liking, and a variety of sauces are provided for each one.

Most of the food we ate was right along the Dotombori Arcade. At night, the street lights up and the crowds stay strong. Video game arcades are packed with people of all ages, locals and foreigners. What I will call a ferris wheel (it is shaped like a rounded rectangle and carries capsules up a line rather than rotate the whole contraption) lifts people up over the Dotombori-gawa river that runs along the backside of the Dotombori Arcade.

Just a couple of blocks away from the nighttime bustle of the city, we stumble across the Hozen-ji, a small temple tucked away near another small walking arcade. We had read about it, but did not seek it out intentionally the first time we came upon it. The shrine contains Fudo-myoo, a statue where people show their respect by pouring water over it. Because of the ritual, the statue is covered in moss.

A short subway ride away, we also visited Osaka Castle. It is more ornate than the Odawara castle, but also more touristy. We climbed eight flights of stairs to reach the top and were treated with views of the city, castle grounds and gardens. Outside, crowds of foreign and domestic travelers, as well as groups of school children in their uniforms, gather.

— Story and photos by Natalie Covate

Lynnwood Today editor Natalie Covate is writing about her latest travel adventure.