Edmond College faculty member Lori Hays receives Faculty of the Year award

Edmonds College’s Lori Hays received the Faculty of the Year award for 2024-25 from the Washington State Association of College Trustees (ACT). The award is given annually to one faculty member from the 34-college system, based on nominations submitted by these colleges.

The annual ACT awards recognize those who have made significant contributions to the advancement of community and technical colleges.

“Dr. Hays is a valued faculty member with a student-centered approach to teaching and learning. She is always looking for ways to support students both inside and outside the classroom and consistently develops innovative solutions to help them succeed,” said Edmonds College President Amit B. Singh. “Dr. Hays is very deserving of this award.”

Hays started at Edmonds College as an associate faculty member in 2008 and was hired as a full-time faculty member of the biology department in 2020.

Prior to a career in teaching, Hays was a post-doctoral researcher at the Pacific Northwest Research Institute and the University of Washington. Her teaching style is interactive and incorporates technology to engage student learning.

Hays is involved in promoting student success by helping students develop strong study skills, advising them on health care and biology careers, and serving as the faculty advisor for the Student Nurses and Pre-med+ (SNAP+) program. In October, she led the efforts to establish a new Healthcare Transfer Center on campus, which supports students in the process of preparing to transfer to health care professional programs.