Edmonds American Legion Post 66 already helping vets with recent donations

American Legion Post 66 got a chance to assist veterans in need with some of the clothing and food it received from its Jan. 20 drive to collect winter clothing and food.

Vice Commander Gary Walderman met a veteran at the post hall, located in downtown Edmonds, where he was able to provide food, clothes, shoes, a warm coat and a personal care package. Walderman also supplied the veteran with two nights of hotel lodging and gas cards, courtesy of the Lynnwood, Washington Heroes’ Café, of which Walderman is the director, in addition to being a member of American Legion Post 66.

All of it came from the post’s donations, which included over $500 in cash, over 200 pounds of food and several hundred items of cold weather clothing and gear, all provided by residents of the greater South Snohomish County area.

Drawing from those same resources, Walderman said that the post was also able to provide food, coats, gloves, hats, sweatshirts and shoes to five more veterans and their families, all homeless and temporarily living in motels while Heroes’ Café is working to find rooms or apartments for them.

“The amazing contributions of those around us for our veterans will go a long way toward helping our vets in need,” Walderman said. “Almost every day we get a request to help a vet in need, and through our Legion and VFW Posts and Heroes’ Café outreach efforts, we are able to do something for them.

“The strong partnership we have with Edmonds-based veteran organizations like Heroes Café, American Legion Post 66, VFW Post 8870, VFW 8870 Auxiliary and the people of Edmonds and Snohomish County shows the dedication of our community’s support for our veterans in need,” Walderman added.

— By Dan Mullene, American Legion Post 66