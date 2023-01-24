Edmonds Arts Commission issues call for youth, adult poetry submissions

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) seeks submissions of short poems to be displayed in temporary poetry poster installations at various city locations.

According to the city’s announcement:

The goal is to surprise and delight the public with thoughtful short pieces of poetry that create a literary link connecting the reader to a sense of place of our Puget Sound region. Poetry topics might reference, but are not restricted to, connections to environment, habitat, nature, sustainability, history or other cultural aspects of our local community.

Poems will be displayed April 2023 through March 2024. Selected poems will also be included in an online gallery on the EAC website and in a special exhibit during the Write on the Sound writers’ conference in October. Poetry in all languages is encouraged.

Ages 18 and older: Up to six original poems will be selected for exhibit. The program is open to all Puget Sound regional poets. New and emerging writers are encouraged as well as established poets. Selected poems will be awarded a $100 honorarium.

Ages 8-17 years: Up to three poems will be selected for exhibit. Remuneration not available for the youth program.

Go to the EAC Poet’s Perspective web page for detailed information and application instruction. Entries are due March 10.

For information about the Edmonds Arts Commission, visit www.edmondsartcommission.org.