Edmonds Arts Festival 2025 poster artist showcases wonders beneath the waves

Underwater Edmonds has captured the imagination of Mona T. Smiley-Fairbanks in her artwork “Tidal Captain,” chosen for the 2025 Edmonds Arts Festival poster.

Her poster art highlights bull kelp and their vital role in maintaining healthy marine ecosystems. While bull kelp is declining in some areas, Edmonds remains one of the few places where these underwater forests still thrive. Through her art, Smiley-Fairbanks hopes to foster a deep emotional connection to the beauty, wonder and fragile balance of marine life, inspiring people to protect the sea and all that depends on it.

Born and raised in North Seattle, Smiley-Fairbanks has always been an adventurous spirit with a deep appreciation for the beauty of native flora and fauna, according to an Edmonds Arts Festival news release. Early in her career, she worked as a graphic designer at Nordstrom, but after a decade she chose to focus on raising her family in Edmonds. This shift led her to explore new artistic avenues, expanding her creative expression through painting, sculpture, printmaking and fiber art.

Smiley-Fairbanks is passionate about enriching the Edmonds art community. She brought color and life to the city with large-scale outdoor installations, including bright, oversized sea stars adorning the Frances Anderson Center fence and a striking mural of rockfish in downtown Edmonds. As a longtime participant in the Edmonds Art Studio Tour, she welcomes visitors into her creative space. Also, for the past 25 years, Smiley-Fairbanks has worked closely with the Edmonds and Shoreline school districts, securing grants, collaborating with teachers on core curriculums, and encouraging children to connect with their local environment.

She continues to inspire and engage audiences with her paintings, shining a light on threatened and endangered species of the Pacific Northwest.

As the Edmonds Arts Festival’s 2025 featured artist, Smiley-Fairbanks’ paintings will be on display and for sale in the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation Gallery at the Frances Anderson Center. You can see more of her art online at monafairbanks.weebly.com or on Instagram at monafairbanksstudio.

The 2025 poster will be available for purchase during the Edmonds Arts Festival at the Festival Store. The Edmonds Arts Festival will run Father’s Day weekend, June 13-15, at the Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds. Learn more at edmondsartsfestival.com.