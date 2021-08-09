Edmonds Arts Festival names student art top honor winners

Six area high school students have received Top Honor awards for their work submitted to the 2021 Edmonds Arts Festival virtual art exhibit. The winners are:

Alicia Clark, Edmonds Heights K-12, grade 10, “Drowning”

Lucy Stinson, homeschooled, grade 9, “Tangerine”

Ambria Nilsen, Kamiak High School, grade 11, “A Portrait for Shane”

Susanna Lee, Lynnwood High School, grade 9, “Face Them All”

Rachel Reitz, Meadowdale High School, grade 9, “The Girl in the Desert Garden”

The top honor winners will be honored and on display at the Frances Anderson Center during the Edmonds Arts Festival, August 27-29. Along with these artists, Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation Art Student Scholarship winners and Edmonds School District 2021-22 Calendar Art winners.

The student art exhibit is made possible through a partnership between the Festival and the Edmonds School District, with sponsorship help from the Edmonds branch of People’s Bank. To see a virtual exhibit of all the high school art contest winners, watch the video above.

The Edmonds Arts Festival will take place Aug. 27-29 at the Frances Anderson Center in Edmonds. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

Visitors will have the opportunity to visit more than 160 juried art booths in the field and see award-winning art in the Gallery at the Frances Anderson Center. Student art will also be on display at the gallery, including works by winners of Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation scholarships. There will be food for hungry art patrons and free live entertainment during Festival hours. Every artwork purchased at the Festival helps to fund scholarships and grants for community art projects and public art.

The Edmonds Arts Festival has grown from a small community art fair to one of the most prestigious in the Pacific Northwest, attracting artists from across the nation and Canada. The festival provides a unique opportunity for patrons to meet artists and purchase their work in a beautiful outdoor setting overlooking Puget Sound.

