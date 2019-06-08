Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation announces scholarship winners

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation recently awarded $30,000 in scholarships to 15 area students, all of whom are pursuing higher education degrees in the Visual Arts. The 2019 scholarship winners were honored at a community reception on May 22 and represent Lynnwood High School, Meadowdale High School, Mountlake Terrace High School, Edmonds-Woodway High School, and Edmonds Heights.

In order to earn this scholarship, students present a portfolio of their work and are interviewed by a panel of judges. Interview questions focus on their academic work and goals. Students can re-apply each year they are enrolled in an accredited visual arts program.

Two additional prestigious annual scholarships were awarded: Shelby Norton received a scholarship from the Sambataro Family and Kristen Walker received a scholarship from the Pamela Mummy Foundation.

Every scholarship winner will exhibit their art during the Edmonds Arts Festival, June 14-16, in the Paintings Gallery at the Frances Anderson Center.

For additional information about the EAFF Scholarship Program visit www.edmondsartsfestival.com/foundation/scholarships-and-grants.

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation gives more than $80,000 annually for art scholarships, educational grants to schools, and community grants to area non-profits. Additionally it has given more than $1 million for public art installations and special projects throughout Edmonds. All profit from the annual Edmonds Arts Festival goes toward funding of the Foundation’s programs; Festival dates are June 15-17. Learn more at www.edmondsartsfestival.com.