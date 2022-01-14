Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation awards $13,000 in art instruction grants

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation has awarded $13,000 in grants that promote arts education in schools. These grants are designed to provide students in the Edmonds School District with art education opportunities they may not otherwise have access to.

This year’s grants went to:

Beverly Elementary School, for “Book of Me,” a mixed media project that helps students to discover and share who they are.

Cedar Way Elementary School, for the Name Mural project, exploring mural artworks and doing artwork in response.

A district-wide Teach the Teachers project, teaching teachers how to create, glaze, and fire pottery so they can teach their students.

Edmonds Elementary School, for a Native American pottery project, in which students will make a coil pot and learn about how Native Americans in various regions made and decorated pottery.

Edmonds-Woodway High School, for a project teaching monoprinting on clay.

Edmonds-Woodway High School, for two potter’s wheels.

Meadowdale Elementary School, for instruction on making comics and then creating a nonfiction comic about an ancient civilization.

Meadowdale High School, for two potter’s wheels.

Meadowdale High School, for easels for drawing and painting classes.

Oak Heights Elementary School, for art supplies allowing students to create “totem spoons” after studying Pacific Northwest Native American tribes’ history, culture, and mythology.

“Many impressive arts projects throughout the Edmonds School District begin with the award of this grant. And some of that artwork ends up being on display at the annual Edmonds Arts Festival,” said Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation President Jennie de Mello e Souza. “We’re grateful to be able to give back to the community and encourage children and teenagers to explore the arts.”

Art instruction grants are given to teachers and community educators for art education projects in the Edmonds School District. Each fall, community educators are invited to apply for financial assistance to support visual arts-related projects and curriculum-based programming. Applications will open in September 2022 for the next round of art instruction grants.

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation gives more than $80,000 annually for art scholarships, educational grants to schools, and community grants to area nonprofits. The Foundation has also given more than $1 million for public art installations and special projects throughout Edmonds. All profits from the annual Edmonds Arts Festival in June (2022 dates are June 17-19) goes toward funding of the Foundation’s programs. Learn more at the Foundation’s website.

You can support the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundationby donating here.