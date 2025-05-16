Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation awards scholarships to 13 emerging student artists

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation (EAFF) on Wednesday awarded 13 scholarships to local students pursuing careers in the visual arts. The awards were made during the EAFF annual Scholarship Reception Wednesday at Art Works Edmonds.

A $5,000 scholarship was awarded to Grace DeSota, a junior at Oregon State University who is studying interior design and design innovation management and sustainability. She is now a four-time EAFF scholarship recipient recognized for her talent, academic achievement and deep commitment to the arts. The foundation’s scholarship program, funded through an endowment, aims to encourage and support the next generation of artists in the region.

“It’s just really encouraging to know that people see value in what I’m doing and want to support it,” DeSota said. “The scholarship makes me feel like I’m on the right path, and it motivates me to keep going with design.”

The foundation received numerous applications and awarded a total of 13 scholarships.

DeSota stood out to the scholarship committee for her thoughtful approach to interior design, blending creativity and precision to shape spaces that are both functional and inspiring. Her passion for sustainable, detail-driven design reflects a deep understanding of how our environments influence daily life, according to the EAFF press release.

“Every year we’re blown away by the talent, passion and drive of these students,” said Barbara Norgaard-Reid, who leads the foundation’s scholarship committee. “These scholarships are more than financial support; they’re an investment in the future of the arts.”