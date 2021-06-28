Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation awards scholarships to four Edmonds School District students

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation awarded four Edmonds School District seniors with higher education scholarships, which includes visual and performing arts.
The students are:
- Nicole Brunette, Meadowdale High School, will attend the University of Washington.
- Zoya Kulikov-Wickizer, Lynnwood High School, received the Samataro Award in addition to a foundation scholarship and will attend the University of Washington.
- Jeevan Southwick, Meadowdale High School, was awarded both a foundation general scholarship plus the Pamela Mummy Award. She will attend the Otis School of Art and Design in Los Angeles.
- Isaac Vaa, Edmonds-Woodway High School, will attend New York University.
