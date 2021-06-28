Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation awards scholarships to four Edmonds School District students

Posted: June 27, 2021 17
The students, from left: Nicole Brunette, Zoya Kulikov-Wickizer, Jeevan Southwick and Isaac Vaa

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation awarded four Edmonds School District seniors with higher education scholarships, which includes visual and performing arts.

The students are:

  • Nicole Brunette, Meadowdale High School, will attend the University of Washington.
  • Zoya Kulikov-Wickizer, Lynnwood High School, received the Samataro Award in addition to a foundation scholarship and will attend the University of Washington.
  • Jeevan Southwick, Meadowdale High School, was awarded both a foundation general scholarship plus the Pamela Mummy Award. She will attend the Otis School of Art and Design in Los Angeles.
  • Isaac Vaa, Edmonds-Woodway High School, will attend New York University.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME