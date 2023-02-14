Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation funds 19 visual arts instruction grants at local schools

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation has announced the names of Edmonds School District schools that are receivin art instruction grant awards.

These annual grants fund many visual arts-related projects and curriculum-based programming in the school district. They include museum field trips, visiting artists, art supplies and equipment, and continuing education for instructors.

Each fall, any teacher and/or school may apply for financial assistance to support their programs. 2022-23 award recipients include:

Alderwood Middle School – Exploring Clay, $1,200

Cedar Way Elementary- Clay Days supplies $1,500

College Place Middle School- Drying racks for artwork and 3D Art Elective, $1,200

Edmonds Woodway High School- Garden Pole Installation, $1,500

Hazelwood Elementary- Watercolor supplies for collaborative project, $855

Hilltop Elementary- Vision Mural supplies, $1,500

Lynndale Elementary- Mobile drying racks for art, $770

Lynnwood High School- Visiting Photographer Talk and Critique, $195

Maplewood School- Visiting artists for mural project, $1,500

Mountlake Terrace Elementary- Public Garden Art Projects, $1,500

Mountlake Terrace High School- Art/Tech Wing Courtyard project, $1,467

Meadowdale High School- Frye Art Museum visit, $529

Meadowdale High School- Raku firing, $1,062

Oak Heights Elementary- Mother bird ceramic project, $500

Oak Heights Elementary- Rainbow Owls project, $300

Oak Height Elementary- Fall Trees project, $800

Oak Heights Elementary- Since Time Immemorial ceramic project, $900

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to education

and the cultural enrichment of our community through the arts. The Foundation gifts more than

$80,000 annually in the form of scholarships, grants, public art installations, and large special

community projects.

The annual Edmonds Arts Festival is the primary fundraiser for the Foundation, allowing the Foundation to realize its mission. The public can see over 1100 Edmonds School District student art pieces at the Festival in the Student Art Exhibit each Father’s Day weekend.

Please visit https://www.edmondsartsfestival.com/foundation/ to learn more and support the Foundation’s mission to support and enrich art in our community.

