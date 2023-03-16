Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation offering $35,000 in scholarships to arts students

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation is offering $35,000 in scholarships to students who will be pursuing college work in the visual arts. To qualify, students must be 2023 graduates from Edmonds School District high schools or Edmonds College students enrolled in the visual arts curriculum with clear intent to utilize their art in their work or continue to a four-year college degree. Amount granted each scholarship will depend on the quality of the application and the number of applicants.

Applications are due April 10. Awardees will be required to volunteer for three hours at the Edmonds Arts Festival on June 16-18, 2023, where their work will be on display in the gallery. Applications and more information can be found here.