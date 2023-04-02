Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation offering art scholarships for graduating seniors

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation is providing $35,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors of the class of 2023 seeking higher education that includes studies in visual arts.

Degrees may include visual arts, photography, drawing, sculpture, design, painting, jewelry, ceramics, video production, web design, fashion design, graphic arts, interior design, industrial design, animation or game design.

The deadline to submit applications is April 10. Check the Edmonds Art Festival Foundation website for more information and to apply.