Edmonds Arts Festival Gallery Arts call for artists closes April 29

Artists have until Monday, April 29, to submit their art for the Gallery Arts portion of 2024 Edmonds Arts Festival, according to a news release.

Projects can be submitted for possible inclusion inside three galleries — the Small Works Marketplace, the Photography and Digital Arts Gallery, and the Main Gallery. Both Call 1 and Call 2 close April 29. Applications can be be submitted at the festival website: www.EdmondsArtsFestival.com/apply.

The Gallery Arts calls are:

• Edmonds Arts Festival Gallery Arts Main Categories Call 1: Paintings, Pastel, Watercolor, Drawings, Printmaking, Photography, Digital Art, Mixed-Media 2D, Artisan Works, and Sculpture.

• Edmonds Arts Festival Miniatures, Small Paintings, Small Artisan Works Call 2.

there are three simple steps to ensure a successful application process, according to Janet Jensen and Melissa Wadsworth, Co-Directors of Gallery Arts.

• Carefully read the prospectus for the call you are interested in. Artists are advised to go to the festival website to read full prospectus details for the two calls. Each call has its own prospectus.

“Every detail you need to know is contained in the Prospectus, including art size minimums and maximums,” Jensen said.

• Upload images for your art entries. Once you are on the www.CallforEntry.org website, go to “My Portfolio” to upload images. You will need to create an account to do this or sign into an existing account. According to Jensen, after you upload an image, you will complete a questionnaire detailing each entry. This includes price, medium, size, and entry description. If you have entered previous shows, you will see past entries in your portfolio.

• Search for and open the Call you wish to enter (see names of calls above). Select the image of the art you wish to enter by clicking on the appropriate image or images. Artists will need to identify the category for each entry by clicking on the drop-down list. If you don’t do this step, the entry will automatically be categorized in the default category. This is important to ensure that the correct juror is viewing your work. Once you pay the entry fee, your application is complete.

The festival takes place June 14-16 at the Frances Anderson Center in Edmonds. It’s one of the longest-running art festivals in the Northwest and draws more than 30,000 visitors to view 2D and 3D artwork displayed in three galleries. Each year, juried art from more than 400 regional artists is displayed for viewing and purchase.

Edmonds has the distinction of being Washington’s first Certified Creative District for its unified recognition of the importance of the arts across all sectors. Every artwork purchased at the Edmonds Arts Festival helps to ensure the continuance of a popular local event and helps to fund scholarships and grants for community art projects and public art.

For more information, visit www.edmondsartsfestival.com.