Edmonds Author and Speaker Series private screening of ‘War Tails’ documentary about Ukrainian pets April 11

Next in the lineup for the Edmonds Author and Speaker Series is a private screening of War Tails at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11. The documentary, produced by Edmonds residents Dan Fine and Tana Axtelle, will be shown at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

When the Russians invaded Ukraine, over 8 million people were forced to flee their homes. This resulted in over a million abandoned pets. Many are wandering the streets alone in desperate need of help, and the crisis is worsening day by day. Many of these animals are unsterilized and so the pet population is growing. On top of that, Ukraine had a problem with rabies before the war, and now it is exploding, including in major cities.

Fine and Axtelle decided to do something about it. In spring 2022, they went on their first mission to help the dogs and cats of Ukraine. Five missions later, through the nonprofit Ukraine War Animals Relief Fund, they have sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped over 8,000 dogs and cats. They decided to make a documentary about the challenges Ukraine is having managing this problem.

This will be the first showing of War Tails. All are invited to meet Fine and Axtelle, ask questions and provide feedback on the film.

Tickets are $7.50 each and can be purchased here.

The event is the latest in the Author and Speaker Series sponsored by the Edmonds Waterfront Center and the My Neighborhood News Network.