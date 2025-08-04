Edmonds Block Party: Know before you go

The Edmonds Block Party is almost here. Here’s a summary of what you need to know for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event, set for Aug. 8-9 at Edmonds’ Civic Playfield:

Ticketing

Tickets will be available to purchase online until Thursday, August 7th. Get them at edmondsblockparty.com, buy now and save.

On Friday, August 8th and Saturday, 9th tickets will be available to purchase with cash or card at the box office near the entrance to the event.

Event Rules

You are allowed to bring small bags and blankets but they will be checked upon entry into the event. All bags will be subjected to search

Any weapons, alcohol or drugs found during search will be confiscated

No chairs (limited chairs and tables will be provided)

No large bags or backpacks (Diaper bags are okay)

Trained service animals are allowed but no pets or emotional support animals

No outside beverages (sealed water bottles are okay)

No coolers

Drugs are prohibited (including marijuana products)

No weapons

No bikes or scooters will be allowed in

No apparently intoxicated individuals

Accessibility

Dedicated ADA parking is available immediately next to the entrance on 6th Ave N out in front of the Boys & Girls Club.

The event entrance and exits are ADA accessible and signage will be posted for ease of use.

Parking

Prepare for parking near the event to be difficult. Give yourself plenty of time to find parking so you don’t miss out on any of your favorite bands.

Consider using rideshare services like Uber and Lyft or public transportation then walking to the event.

MAIN STAGE SCHEDULE

Get ready to rock out at the Main Stage in the beer garden on Friday with this lineup of epic bands gracing the stage:

Event opens at 3 p.m.

Under the Puddle from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Nikki and The Fast Times from 5-6 p.m.

from 5-6 p.m. Queen Mother from 6:30-7:45 p.m.

from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Heart by Heart from 8:15-9:45 p.m.

The party at the Main Stage in the beer garden continues on Saturday with a new slate of bands ready to rock the block:

Event opens at noon

Musicology DJ Set from 3-3:45 p.m.

3-3:45 p.m. Moxie from 4:00-4:45 p.m.

4:00-4:45 p.m. Lady A from 5:15-6 p.m.

5:15-6 p.m. Poker Face from 6:30-7:45 p.m.

6:30-7:45 p.m. New Moon on Monday from 8:15-9:45 p.m.

All this fun is likely to cause you to work up a thirst, and the Block Party has you covered. The beer garden at the Main Stage will be serving up a mix of craft beers from Salish Sea Brewing, light domestic beers paired with a little sunshine, plus ciders, seltzers and local wines.

Saturday is Family Day

Family day at the Edmonds Block Party is new this year and all people ages 20 and under get into the event for free. Here is the schedule for the all-ages stage and Family Day activities that will be taking place on Saturday:

All-ages stage

School of Rock from 1-1:40 p.m.

from 1-1:40 p.m. Swiftified Tribute from 2-2:45 p.m.

from 2-2:45 p.m. The Reptile Man from 3-4 p.m.

Family Day Activities

Spark! Creativity from noon-3 p.m.

from noon-3 p.m. Rock Solid Science from noon-5 p.m.

from noon-5 p.m. Evergreen Taekwondo Academy from noon-6 p.m.

from noon-6 p.m. Bounce House Obstacle Courses from noon-6 p.m.

from noon-6 p.m. Putt Putt Mini Golf from noon-6 p.m.

from noon-6 p.m. Axe Throwing from noon-6 p.m. *Ages 16-plus

The Main Stage and beer garden will remain 21-plus for both days

Tasty Eats and Sweet Treats

This year’s Edmonds Block Party is turning up the flavor with a drool-worthy lineup of food vendors on the grass just outside the beer garden Friday and Saturday. From street tacos to smoked brisket, there’s something for every kind of foodie. Here’s what’s cooking:

Bad Chancla – Bringing bold Latin American bodega vibes with killer sandwiches and rice bowls.

– Bringing bold Latin American bodega vibes with killer sandwiches and rice bowls. The Victor Tavern – Classic American comfort food is coming in hot: cheeseburgers + chips, juicy chicken sandwiches and melty grilled cheese.

– Classic American comfort food is coming in hot: cheeseburgers + chips, juicy chicken sandwiches and melty grilled cheese. 88 Cues – Filipino flavors done right. Think Pansit, Adobo, Lumpia, Suman and more authentic eats.

– Filipino flavors done right. Think Pansit, Adobo, Lumpia, Suman and more authentic eats. Kathmandu MoMoCha – Steamy Himalayan dumplings + gluten-free pakoras? Say less.

– Steamy Himalayan dumplings + gluten-free pakoras? Say less. Tacos El YoYo – Street-style tacos packed with flavor and fresh homemade agua frescas to wash it down.

– Street-style tacos packed with flavor and fresh homemade agua frescas to wash it down. PaellaWorks – Droppin’ serious Spanish flavors with traditional paella loaded with chorizo, chicken, shellfish and seasonal veggies.

– Droppin’ serious Spanish flavors with traditional paella loaded with chorizo, chicken, shellfish and seasonal veggies. Ziegler’s Brautwurst Haus – Sizzlin’ brats, curly fries and classic fair-style corndogs. Yes, please.

– Sizzlin’ brats, curly fries and classic fair-style corndogs. Yes, please. Johnny Slaws Barbeque – Low and slow brisket and pulled pork, stacked with all your favorite BBQ sides.

Got a Sweet Tooth? Try These Treat Vendors for Family Day on Saturday.

Seattle Pops – Cool down with handcrafted, all-natural popsicles in a variety of bold and refreshing flavors.

– Cool down with handcrafted, all-natural popsicles in a variety of bold and refreshing flavors. Hood Canal Freeze Dry Candy & Sweets – Classic treats with a space-age twist. Freeze-dried candy and ice cream to keep things sweet and chill.

– Classic treats with a space-age twist. Freeze-dried candy and ice cream to keep things sweet and chill. Café Guerum – Tiramisu like you’ve never had it — multiple flavors, plus fresh-baked cookies to round out your dessert game.

Think You Have What It Takes to Be a Champion?

Get your game face on and bring your A-game to the Edmonds Cornhole Tournament – now part of the Edmonds Block Party, in the 21-plus Zone. Grab a friend and see if you two can make a run to the championship. Your cornhole team entry includes two 2-day passes to the Block Party as well, so sign up your team now by clicking here. Glory awaits!

Thank You to the Sponsors

The support of commercial sponsors help make the Edmonds Block Party possible. Be sure to stop by their booths during the event — they’ve got some fun surprises, giveaways and activities lined up just for you.

Doug’s Lynnwood Mazda and Hyundai

Grand Event Rentals

State Farm Insurance

Edmonds Hero Ace Hardware

Banner Bank

Frontier Dermatology

BelRed Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electrical

Winning Ways

The Edmonds Block Party is the Chamber’s annual fundraising event, supporting year-round programming and services for local businesses and residents. Your attendance helps the chamber continue building a vibrant Edmonds community with free community events year-round. The chamber offers special thanks to this year’s presenting sponsor Doug’s Lynnwood Mazda and Hyundai and our other sponsors Grand Event Rentals, State Farm Insurance, BelRed Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electrical, Frontier Dermatology, Edmonds Village, Jessen Architects, Edmonds Hero Ace Hardware, Village Transmission, Winning Ways, and Brain Law Injury of Seattle.

Block Party Hours: