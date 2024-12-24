Edmonds Bookshop invites community members to buy a book for MLK Jr. Day event giveaway

The Edmonds Bookshop invites community members to participate in a special book drive for the Lift Every Voice Legacy’s seventh annual Tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. event scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

This celebration — “Inspiring a Beloved Community in Song, Artistic Expression and Dance” — in open to children and families, and the Edmonds Bookshop will be joining in the festivities with a book sale table. With the help of generous community members, the bookshop would also like to provide books to be given as prizes to event attendees.

From Jan. 13-19, you can purchase books from a select list at Edmonds Bookshop, and these will be given away to children and families at the MLK Day event.

More details can be found on the Edmonds Bookshop’s website or at the store, located at 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds.