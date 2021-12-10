Edmonds Bookshop offering 10% discount Dec. 16 for Page Ahead Children’s Literacy book purchases

Edmonds Bookshop is offering an opportunity to give books to children during the December Third Thursday Art Walk Dec. 16. Drop in Dec. 16 and buy books for Page Ahead Children’s Literacy Program at 10% off.

Founded in 1990, Page Ahead Children’s Literacy Program provides new books and develops reading activities that empower at-risk children, from birth to age 12. Learn more at their website here.



Donations are accepted all day long Dec. 16, as well as during official Art Walk hours, 5-8 p.m.

The Edmonds Bookshop is located at 111 5th Ave. S. in downtown Edmonds.