Edmonds Bookshop to hosts bilingual Spanish/English Storytime April 11

Edmonds Bookshop will host a Bilingual Spanish/English Storytime at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 11. Visting Edmonds from Cabo San Lucas, Professor Alfonso Winston and his wife, renowned storyteller Nixania Barragan, will be the guest presenters.

Nixania will enact the story, A Tall Tale About a Dachshund and a Pelican in Spanish. The book’s author, Edmonds resident Kizzie Jones, will provide the English translation. Winston will read a selection of nursery rhymes from Pio Peep in both Spanish and English.

Winston is the head of academic and extracurricular affairs ofice in Plantel 04 of Colegio de Bachilleres del Estado de Baja California Sur. He translated Kizzie Jones’ three Dachshund Tall Tales books as well as her essays published in Historias De Los Cabos 1 & 2. Nixania Barragan hosts a weekly Facebook Story Time under the name Nixy and she will be a featured storyteller at an International Conference in Columbia this fall.

In 2013, Winston and Nixania founded Hermanita de Ysabela, a non-profit organization to promote Youth Literacy in the San Jose/Cabo San Lucas Region.