Edmonds brings the red, white and blue for the Fourth

Thousands of spectators lined downtown streets Thursday for the annual Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Fourth of July parade — a small-town tradition that has been around since 1907. Veterans proudly marched, horses deftly pranced and school musicans kept the beat, much to the delight of an enthusiastic crowd of onlookers.

The chamber also announced the following award winners from the more than 100 parade entries:

Most Patriotic: North Sound Church

Most Original: Pacific Little League Softball All-Stars

Funniest: Edmonds Running Club

Best Decorated: Emerald Sea Sirens

Chamber Trophy: Workhorse Co-Working

— Photos by Julia Wiese unless otherwise noted