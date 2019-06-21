Edmonds CC alumna to serve as executive director of human resources

Edmonds Community College has hired Mojgan (Mushka) Rohani to serve as the college’s Executive Director of Human Resources. Her first day was June 3.

“I’m happy to have Mushka join the college,” said President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “She has an impressive resume, and her extensive knowledge and experience in HR will enhance our efforts in continuing to be one of Snohomish County’s leading institutions of higher education.”

Rohani holds an undergraduate degree in civil engineering from Oxford Brookes University in Oxford, England, and a Master of Business Administration from Seattle University. She is also an alumna of Edmonds CC.

As a long-time resident of Edmonds, Rohani chose to complete her prerequisites for her MBA at Edmonds CC. “What really impressed me was the quality of the instructors,” Rohani said. “I received great mentorship when I was here, and I have kept those relationships.”

Rohani has held positions as a labor relations analyst at the University of Washington and as a strategic adviser in the city of Seattle’s human resources department with a focus on recruitment and retention, policy, and labor relations.

“I’m keen on looking at how we can align HR with the greater goals of the college,” Rohani said. “That would be my first priority: To help the college reach its strategic goals.

“HR will be a partner in that, and it will include talent management, recruitment, improving policies and operations, and having a healthy and productive relationship with our unions.”

Rohani is interested in the work life of Edmonds CC employees and allowing for growth opportunities and providing a safe, warm, and supportive college environment that promotes excellence and excels at employee retention.

“I think I can make a difference, and I’m excited to be here,” Rohani said.