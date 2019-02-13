Edmonds CC awarded Snohomish Co. Human Rights Diversity Visionary award

Edmonds Community College has been recognized for its strides in diversity, equity and inclusion by the Snohomish County Commission on Human Rights with the commission’s 2019 Human Rights Diversity Visionary award.

“It is an honor to receive the award and be recognized by the Snohomish Commission on Human Rights as an organization that is committed to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusive excellence,” said Dr. Yvonne Terrell-Powell, Edmonds CC vice president for Equity and Inclusion.

Communities of Color Coalition (C3) chair David Ortiz nominated Edmonds CC for the award and presented it to Terrell-Powell at the 70th anniversary celebration on International Human Rights Day in December at Everett Community College.

“Authentic efforts to actively promote equity, diversity, and inclusion is rather unique among educational institutions,” Ortiz said. “Continuing these efforts will guarantee that Edmonds Community College will be a leader in training the next generation of nonprofit leaders and advocates.”

The college has hosted several of C3’s annual conferences on race. Last year, Terrell-Powell facilitated a popular workshop on integrating equity into your daily life and leadership.

“The equity and inclusion initiatives promoted by Dr. Terrell-Powell and her team showcase the value of promoting equity and inclusion beyond the campus,” Ortiz said. “Dr. Powell has created and promoted many opportunities for the community at large to attend various activities and events highlighting diversity, equity, and inclusion at Edmonds Community College.”

Terrell-Powell said the award recognizes Edmonds CC as an institution committed to inclusion and focusing on change that eliminates discrimination and creates a world where all individuals are valued.

“It’s an honor to be connected to community partners who are committed to human rights for all,” said Terrell-Powell.