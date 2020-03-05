Edmonds CC canceling large campus events until further notice

Edmonds Community College announced Thursday that it is canceling all campus events with “an expected attendance of 50 or more people” until further notice, in light of the coronavirus. The college itself will remain open.

The college said the action — effective at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 5 — was taken “based on the recommendations of the Snohomish Health District and Snohomish County and our own risk assessment to slow the progress of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the greater community.”

The cancellation applies to both college-sponsored and non-Edmonds CC hosted events on campus – including but not limited to the Black Box Theatre, Seaview Gym and athletic events — as long as expected attendance is 50 or more.

For more information, email health@edcc.edu. For more information and updates, go to edcc.edu/coronavirus.